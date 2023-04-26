After going 1-for-2 in his last game, Paul DeJong and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Anthony DeSclafani) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Giants.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Paul DeJong At The Plate (2022)

  • DeJong hit .152 with nine doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.
  • DeJong got a hit in 32.1% of his 78 games last season, with more than one hit in 6.4% of them.
  • He homered in 7.7% of his games last season (78 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • DeJong picked up an RBI in 13 of 78 games last year, with multiple RBIs in seven of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • He crossed the plate in 14 of 78 games last year (17.9%), including scoring more than once in 5.1% of his games (four times).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
31 GP 36
.161 AVG .145
.284 OBP .203
.290 SLG .274
8 XBH 7
2 HR 4
9 RBI 16
35/14 K/BB 44/7
0 SB 3
Home Away
39 GP 39
13 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (30.8%)
2 (5.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (7.7%)
5 (12.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (23.1%)
2 (5.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (10.3%)
4 (10.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (23.1%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
  • Giants pitchers combined to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
  • DeSclafani (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.63 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 2.63 ERA ranks 16th, .875 WHIP ranks 11th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
