Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Gorman -- with an on-base percentage of .282 in his past 10 games, 97 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on April 26 at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (22) this season while batting .293 with 11 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Gorman has gotten a hit in 16 of 22 games this season (72.7%), with multiple hits on five occasions (22.7%).
- In 22.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 11 games this year (50.0%), Gorman has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (27.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least one run six times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|10 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (30.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (50.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.2 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.3 per game).
- DeSclafani gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.63 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.63 ERA ranks 16th, .875 WHIP ranks 11th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 44th.
