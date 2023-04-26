On Wednesday, Nolan Arenado (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.370) thanks to five extra-base hits.

Arenado has had a hit in 17 of 23 games this year (73.9%), including multiple hits seven times (30.4%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Arenado has had an RBI in seven games this year (30.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (17.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in eight of 23 games (34.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

