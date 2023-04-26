The injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) heading into their NBA playoffs opening round game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) currently features three players. The playoff matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 26 from FedExForum.

The Lakers will seek another victory over the Grizzlies following a 117-111 OT win on Monday. In the Lakers' win, Austin Reaves put up 23 points (and added four rebounds and six assists), while Desmond Bane scored 36 in the loss for the Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10 5.5 1.3 Jake LaRavia PF Out Calf 3 1.8 0.6

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Dennis Schroder: Questionable (Achilles), Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), LeBron James: Questionable (Foot)

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies average 116.9 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.

Memphis is 34-7 when scoring more than 116.6 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Grizzlies have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 112.9 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 116.9 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Memphis connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.1% from deep while its opponents hit 35.5% from long range.

The Grizzlies rank 14th in the NBA with 112.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and second in the league defensively with 108.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -4 222.5

