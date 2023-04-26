Grizzlies vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers lead the series 3-1. The matchup has an over/under set at 221.5 points.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-4.5
|221.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- In 56 of 82 games this season, Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 221.5 points.
- The average point total in Memphis' outings this year is 229.9, 8.4 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Grizzlies have gone 40-42-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Memphis has won 48 out of the 63 games, or 76.2%, in which it has been favored.
- Memphis has a record of 36-6, a 85.7% win rate, when it's favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 221.5
|% of Games Over 221.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|56
|68.3%
|116.9
|234.1
|113
|229.6
|230.9
|Lakers
|59
|72%
|117.2
|234.1
|116.6
|229.6
|232.1
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- The Grizzlies have a 3-7 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over their last 10 contests.
- Five of Grizzlies' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- When playing at home, Memphis has a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (15-26-0).
- The 116.9 points per game the Grizzlies put up are only 0.3 more points than the Lakers allow (116.6).
- When Memphis scores more than 116.6 points, it is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|40-42
|25-20
|37-45
|Lakers
|41-41
|13-18
|44-38
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Lakers
|116.9
|117.2
|8
|6
|28-13
|31-19
|34-7
|34-16
|113
|116.6
|11
|20
|33-22
|28-17
|41-14
|28-17
