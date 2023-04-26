How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants take on Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET in the third game of a four-game series.
Cardinals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals' 28 home runs rank 11th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 73 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks ninth in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals' .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
- St. Louis ranks 15th in the majors with 108 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .339 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.
- St. Louis strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.
- St. Louis has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.39) in the majors this season.
- The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.430 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals' Steven Matz (0-3) will make his fifth start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.
- Matz has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/21/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-2
|Away
|Steven Matz
|George Kirby
|4/22/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-4
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Luis Castillo
|4/23/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-3
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Chris Flexen
|4/24/2023
|Giants
|L 4-0
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Alex Cobb
|4/25/2023
|Giants
|L 5-4
|Away
|Jake Woodford
|John Brebbia
|4/26/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Anthony DeSclafani
|4/27/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Logan Webb
|4/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Dustin May
|4/29/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Clayton Kershaw
|4/30/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Jake Woodford
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/2/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Griffin Canning
