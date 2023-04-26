On Wednesday, Brendan Donovan (.314 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles and a walk) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan has three doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .264.

Donovan has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season (15.0%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 35.0% of his games this year (seven of 20), he has scored, and in three of those games (15.0%) he has scored more than once.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings