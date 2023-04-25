On Tuesday, Paul Goldschmidt (batting .179 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be John Brebbia. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Giants.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt is hitting .277 with seven doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 80th in the league in slugging.

Goldschmidt has recorded a hit in 16 of 22 games this season (72.7%), including seven multi-hit games (31.8%).

In 22 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In seven games this year (31.8%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 10 times this season (45.5%), including four games with multiple runs (18.2%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings