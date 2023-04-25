The Minnesota Timberwolves are 10-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX. The Nuggets hold a 3-1 series lead.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX

NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Timberwolves 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 10)

Timberwolves (+ 10) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Timberwolves' .476 mark (39-41-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 10-point favorite or more 56.2% of the time. That's more often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 10 or more (never covered this season).

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total in 45.1% of its games this season (37 of 82), the same percentage as Denver and its opponents (37 of 82).

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season, better than the .488 winning percentage for the Timberwolves as a moneyline underdog (21-22).

Nuggets Performance Insights

Offensively, Denver is putting up 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in league). It is ceding 112.5 points per contest at the other end (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 dimes per game.

With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by making 11.8 treys per contest.

This year, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.9% of the team's baskets. It has shot 36.1% from three-point land (27.1% of the team's baskets).

Timberwolves Performance Insights

At 115.8 points scored per game and 115.8 points conceded, Minnesota is 12th in the NBA offensively and 18th defensively.

This season the Timberwolves are ranked eighth in the NBA in assists at 26.2 per game.

With 12.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc, the Timberwolves are 13th and 13th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

In 2022-23, Minnesota has attempted 38.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 61.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.4% of Minnesota's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 71.6% have been 2-pointers.

