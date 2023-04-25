Nolan Arenado -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 72 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, on April 25 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: John Brebbia
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .386, fueled by five extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 50th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 110th in slugging.
  • Arenado has had a hit in 17 of 22 games this season (77.3%), including multiple hits seven times (31.8%).
  • In 22 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Arenado has driven home a run in seven games this year (31.8%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • In eight games this season (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 9
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Giants' 4.47 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (29 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Brebbia will start for the Giants, his first of the season.
  • The 32-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 10 appearances so far.
  • In 10 games this season, he has a 5.63 ERA and 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .207 against him.
