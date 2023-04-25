How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants will square off against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series.
Cardinals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals' 27 home runs rank 11th in Major League Baseball.
- St. Louis is ninth in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals' .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
- St. Louis has scored 104 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .342.
- The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.
- St. Louis strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.
- St. Louis has pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
- Cardinals pitchers have a 1.438 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jake Woodford (1-2) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- Woodford has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 14-5
|Home
|Jake Woodford
|Madison Bumgarner
|4/21/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-2
|Away
|Steven Matz
|George Kirby
|4/22/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-4
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Luis Castillo
|4/23/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-3
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Chris Flexen
|4/24/2023
|Giants
|L 4-0
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Alex Cobb
|4/25/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Jake Woodford
|John Brebbia
|4/26/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Anthony DeSclafani
|4/27/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Logan Webb
|4/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Dustin May
|4/29/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Clayton Kershaw
|4/30/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Noah Syndergaard
