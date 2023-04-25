Tuesday's game between the San Francisco Giants (9-13) and St. Louis Cardinals (9-14) matching up at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 9:45 PM ET on April 25.

The probable pitchers are John Brebbia (1-0) for the San Francisco Giants and Jake Woodford (1-2) for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cardinals vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Giants 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cardinals Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Cardinals have been favored twice and lost each contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Cardinals' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Cardinals have won in one of the six contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

St. Louis has a win-loss record of 1-5 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 15 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (104 total runs).

The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Schedule