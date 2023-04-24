The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 137 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .261 with six doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 11 of 21 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has homered in one of 21 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this season, Contreras has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 9 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings