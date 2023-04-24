Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman and his .548 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Mariners.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .275 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 63rd in slugging.
- Edman has picked up a hit in 52.4% of his 21 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.6% of those games.
- In 14.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Edman has driven in a run in four games this year (19.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In seven games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cobb (0-1) takes the mound for the Giants in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.79 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the New York Mets while giving up hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.79, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .313 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.