Paul DeJong -- 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on April 24 at 9:45 PM ET.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Paul DeJong At The Plate (2022)

  • DeJong hit .152 with nine doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.
  • In 25 of 78 games last season (32.1%) DeJong got at least one hit, and in five of those contests (6.4%) he picked up more than one.
  • He hit a long ball in 7.7% of his games last season (78 in all), going deep in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • DeJong drove in a run in 13 games last season out of 78 (16.7%), including multiple RBIs in 9.0% of those games (seven times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
  • He came around to score in 14 of his 78 games a year ago (17.9%), with more than one run scored four times (5.1%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
31 GP 36
.161 AVG .145
.284 OBP .203
.290 SLG .274
8 XBH 7
2 HR 4
9 RBI 16
35/14 K/BB 44/7
0 SB 3
Home Away
39 GP 39
13 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (30.8%)
2 (5.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (7.7%)
5 (12.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (23.1%)
2 (5.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (10.3%)
4 (10.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (23.1%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
  • The Giants' 3.89 team ERA ranked 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants gave up the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Cobb (0-1) takes the mound for the Giants in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.79 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Mets while surrendering hits.
  • The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.79, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .313 against him.
