The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The Lakers have a 2-1 series lead.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 116 - Grizzlies 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 5)

Grizzlies (+ 5) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



The Grizzlies (37-41-4 ATS) have covered the spread 48.8% of the time, 3.7% less often than the Lakers (40-39-3) this season.

As a 5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 9-4-1 against the spread compared to the 1-5 ATS record Memphis racks up as a 5-point underdog.

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Los Angeles does it more often (52.4% of the time) than Memphis (45.1%).

The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season, better than the .158 winning percentage for the Grizzlies as a moneyline underdog (3-16).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Grizzlies Performance Insights

Memphis puts up 116.9 points per game and give up 113, making them eighth in the league offensively and 11th defensively.

The Grizzlies are ninth in the league in assists (26 per game) in 2022-23.

With 12 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc, the Grizzlies are 16th and 22nd in the league, respectively, in those categories.

In 2022-23, Memphis has attempted 37.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 62.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.5% of Memphis' baskets have been 3-pointers, and 72.5% have been 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.