Grizzlies vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 4
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The Lakers have a 2-1 series lead.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 116 - Grizzlies 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 5)
- Pick OU:
Over (222.5)
- The Grizzlies (37-41-4 ATS) have covered the spread 48.8% of the time, 3.7% less often than the Lakers (40-39-3) this season.
- As a 5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 9-4-1 against the spread compared to the 1-5 ATS record Memphis racks up as a 5-point underdog.
- When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Los Angeles does it more often (52.4% of the time) than Memphis (45.1%).
- The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season, better than the .158 winning percentage for the Grizzlies as a moneyline underdog (3-16).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- Memphis puts up 116.9 points per game and give up 113, making them eighth in the league offensively and 11th defensively.
- The Grizzlies are ninth in the league in assists (26 per game) in 2022-23.
- With 12 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc, the Grizzlies are 16th and 22nd in the league, respectively, in those categories.
- In 2022-23, Memphis has attempted 37.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 62.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.5% of Memphis' baskets have been 3-pointers, and 72.5% have been 2-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.