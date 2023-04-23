Top Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Players to Watch - NBA Playoffs Game 4
Sunday's 9:30 PM ET game between the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at Target Center features the Nuggets' Jamal Murray as a player to watch.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Arena: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Nuggets' Last Game
On Friday, the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves 120-111, led by Michael Porter Jr. with 25 points (plus two assists and nine rebounds). Edwards was the leading scorer for the losing squad with 36 points, and he chipped in five assists and seven boards.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Michael Porter Jr.
|25
|9
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Nikola Jokic
|20
|11
|12
|1
|0
|2
|Jamal Murray
|18
|6
|9
|2
|1
|1
Timberwolves' Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Edwards
|36
|7
|5
|3
|1
|3
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|27
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Rudy Gobert
|18
|10
|3
|0
|0
|0
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic is tops on his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the field. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Murray puts up 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 39.8% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Aaron Gordon averages 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Bruce Brown is putting up 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
- Porter puts up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the field and 41.4% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in league).
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Edwards is averaging a team-leading 24.6 points per contest. And he is delivering 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists, making 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.
- Rudy Gobert is the Timberwolves' top rebounder (11.6 per game), and he delivers 13.4 points and 1.2 assists. His rebounding average ranks him fourth in the league.
- Kyle Anderson is averaging 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, making 50.9% of his shots from the field.
- Mike Conley leads the Timberwolves in assists (6.7 per game), and puts up 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Jaylen Nowell gives the Timberwolves 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Bruce Brown
|DEN
|13.9
|3.8
|3.2
|1.4
|0.8
|0.4
|Anthony Edwards
|MIN
|27.3
|4.8
|4.6
|1.7
|1.2
|2.8
|Jamal Murray
|DEN
|15.1
|2.8
|4.6
|0.8
|0.5
|2.2
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|MIN
|17.8
|8.4
|2.8
|0.1
|0.5
|2.1
|Aaron Gordon
|DEN
|11.7
|5.9
|2.7
|0.6
|0.5
|0.6
|Rudy Gobert
|MIN
|11.6
|11.6
|2.4
|0.5
|1
|0
