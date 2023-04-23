Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mariners - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Sunday, Nolan Gorman (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and 11 RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Mariners.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman has 19 hits and an OBP of .400, both of which lead St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 36th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- In 73.7% of his 19 games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 21.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Gorman has had an RBI in 10 games this season (52.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (26.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (26.3%), including one multi-run game.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|7
|10 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.7 per game).
- Flexen makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In four games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 7.79 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .306 to opposing batters.
