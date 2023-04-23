The New York Islanders are on their home ice at UBS Arena against the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Sunday, April 23, starting at 1:00 PM ET on TNT, SN360, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO. The Hurricanes have a 2-1 lead in the series. The Islanders are favored (-125) against the Hurricanes (+105).

Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SN360, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO

TNT, SN360, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Islanders (-125) Hurricanes (+105) 5.5

Islanders Betting Insights

The Islanders have won 25 of their 40 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (62.5%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, New York has gone 21-15 (winning 58.3%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Islanders a 55.6% chance to win.

New York and its opponent have posted more than 5.5 goals in 43 of 85 games this season.

Hurricanes Betting Insights

This season the Hurricanes have been an underdog 12 times, and won five, or 41.7%, of those games.

Carolina has entered four games this season as an underdog by +105 or more and is 1-3 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Hurricanes.

Carolina has combined with its opponent to score more than 5.5 goals in 40 of 85 games this season.

Islanders vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Islanders Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 242 (22nd) Goals 262 (15th) 217 (5th) Goals Allowed 210 (2nd) 34 (32nd) Power Play Goals 50 (18th) 39 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Islanders Advanced Stats

New York has not hit the over in its past 10 games.

The Islanders and their opponents have averaged 5.7 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 more than the over/under of 5.5 in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Islanders are putting up 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Islanders offense's 242 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 22nd in the league.

The Islanders have allowed the fifth-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 217 (2.6 per game).

Their goal differential (+25) ranks them 12th in the NHL.

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina and its opponents failed to combine to hit the over in any of the Hurricanes' most recent 10 contests.

The Hurricanes have averaged a total of 5.8 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this matchup's over/under of 5.5.

During the past 10 games, the Hurricanes and their opponents are averaging 1.6 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.4 goals.

The Hurricanes have the NHL's 15th-ranked scoring offense (262 total goals, 3.2 per game).

The Hurricanes have given up 2.6 goals per game, 210 total, the second-fewest among NHL teams.

Their seventh-best goal differential is +52.

