Willson Contreras -- batting .273 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on April 22 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is hitting .250 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
  • Contreras has had a hit in 10 of 19 games this year (52.6%), including multiple hits six times (31.6%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Contreras has driven in a run in seven games this year (36.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 36.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 15.8%.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 7
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.62 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .73 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering two hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks second in ERA (.73), first in WHIP (.608), and 27th in K/9 (9.5) among pitchers who qualify.
