Jaren Jackson Jr. and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 10:00 PM ET.

Jackson, in his most recent game (April 19 win against the Lakers) put up 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Jackson's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 18.6 23.1 Rebounds 7.5 6.7 7.5 Assists -- 1.0 1.7 PRA 31.5 26.3 32.3 PR -- 25.3 30.6 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.9



Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 10.9% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.0 per contest.

He's taken 4.5 threes per game, or 10.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jackson's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.1.

The Lakers are the 20th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 116.6 points per contest.

The Lakers give up 44.9 rebounds per contest, ranking 25th in the league.

The Lakers concede 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

The Lakers allow 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/19/2023 40 18 9 3 1 3 1 4/16/2023 37 31 5 4 2 2 1 3/7/2023 31 26 8 0 2 2 1 2/28/2023 32 16 7 0 1 4 1 1/20/2023 33 12 6 0 1 4 1

