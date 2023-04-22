The Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies meet in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Grizzlies.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

Memphis has put together a 35-10 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank fourth.

The Grizzlies score only 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers give up (116.6).

Memphis is 34-7 when it scores more than 116.6 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home the Grizzlies are better offensively, putting up 119.8 points per game, compared to 114 away. They're also better defensively, giving up 109.2 points per game at home, and 116.8 on the road.

At home Memphis is giving up 109.2 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than it is on the road (116.8).

This season the Grizzlies are averaging more assists at home (26.6 per game) than on the road (25.5).

Grizzlies Injuries