The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The series is tied 1-1.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Lakers 116 - Grizzlies 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Lakers

  • Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 5)
  • Pick OU: Over (220.5)
  • The Lakers have covered more often than the Grizzlies this season, recording an ATS record of 40-39-3, as opposed to the 37-41-4 record of the Grizz.
  • As a 5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Memphis is 1-5 against the spread compared to the 9-4-1 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 5-point favorite.
  • When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Los Angeles does it better (52.4% of the time) than Memphis (45.1%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 20-11, a better mark than the Grizzlies have put up (3-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

  • In 2022-23, Memphis is eighth in the league offensively (116.9 points scored per game) and 11th defensively (113 points conceded).
  • The Grizzlies are ninth in the league in assists (26 per game) in 2022-23.
  • The Grizzlies make 12 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.1% from beyond the arc, ranking 16th and 22nd, respectively, in the NBA.
  • Memphis attempts 37.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 62.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.5% of Memphis' buckets are 3-pointers, and 72.5% are 2-pointers.

