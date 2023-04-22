Grizzlies vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 3
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The series is tied 1-1.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 116 - Grizzlies 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 5)
- Pick OU:
Over (220.5)
- The Lakers have covered more often than the Grizzlies this season, recording an ATS record of 40-39-3, as opposed to the 37-41-4 record of the Grizz.
- As a 5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Memphis is 1-5 against the spread compared to the 9-4-1 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 5-point favorite.
- When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Los Angeles does it better (52.4% of the time) than Memphis (45.1%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 20-11, a better mark than the Grizzlies have put up (3-16) as moneyline underdogs.
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Memphis is eighth in the league offensively (116.9 points scored per game) and 11th defensively (113 points conceded).
- The Grizzlies are ninth in the league in assists (26 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Grizzlies make 12 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.1% from beyond the arc, ranking 16th and 22nd, respectively, in the NBA.
- Memphis attempts 37.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 62.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.5% of Memphis' buckets are 3-pointers, and 72.5% are 2-pointers.
