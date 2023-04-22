How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals take the field on Saturday at T-Mobile Park against Luis Castillo, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals' 23 home runs rank 13th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 63 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks seventh in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals' .265 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
- St. Louis has scored 93 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .344 this season, which ranks third in the league.
- The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.
- St. Louis has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.
- St. Louis has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.70) in the majors this season.
- The Cardinals have a combined 1.472 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Miles Mikolas (0-1) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- Mikolas has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/16/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-4
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Mitch Keller
|4/17/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-3
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Merrill Kelly
|4/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-7
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Drey Jameson
|4/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 14-5
|Home
|Jake Woodford
|Madison Bumgarner
|4/21/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-2
|Away
|Steven Matz
|George Kirby
|4/22/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Luis Castillo
|4/23/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Chris Flexen
|4/24/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Alex Cobb
|4/25/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Jake Woodford
|Sean Manaea
|4/26/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Anthony DeSclafani
|4/27/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Logan Webb
