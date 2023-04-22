Cardinals vs. Mariners: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field on Saturday at T-Mobile Park against Luis Castillo, who is the named starter for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 9:40 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Mariners as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +135 moneyline odds to win. A 7.5-run total has been set for the matchup.
Cardinals vs. Mariners Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-160
|+135
|7.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- The Cardinals have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The Cardinals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those mathchups had a spread).
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win one time (20%) in those games.
- St. Louis has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +135 odds on it winning this game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- Games involving St. Louis have gone over the total set by bookmakers in nine of 20 chances this season.
- The Cardinals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-8
|3-4
|5-4
|3-8
|5-11
|3-1
