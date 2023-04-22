The Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat will square off in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Bucks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Bucks (-5) 220 -200 +170 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Bucks (-4.5) 219.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM
Tipico Bucks (-4.5) 220.5 -200 +170 Bet on this game with Tipico

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Bucks' +298 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.9 points per game (eighth in the NBA) while giving up 113.3 per contest (14th in the league).
  • The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and allow 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
  • These two teams score a combined 226.4 points per game, 6.4 more points than this matchup's total.
  • These teams allow 223.1 points per game combined, 3.1 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Milwaukee has won 44 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.
  • Miami has won 30 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bucks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.