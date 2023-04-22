The Colorado Avalanche visit the Seattle Kraken for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Saturday, April 22, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT. The series is tied at 1-1. The Avalanche are favored, with -150 moneyline odds, in this matchup with the Kraken, who have +130 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Prepare for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this game predicts a final score of Kraken 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+130)

Kraken (+130) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.7)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche have finished 15-7-22 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 51-24-7.

Colorado is 17-8-4 (38 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the seven times this season the Avalanche ended a game with only one goal, they have a 2-2-3 record, good for seven points.

Colorado has finished 3-10-1 in the 14 games this season when it scored two goals (registering seven points).

The Avalanche have scored three or more goals 58 times, and are 46-9-3 in those games (to record 95 points).

In the 35 games when Colorado has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it registered 48 points after finishing 23-10-2.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 32-12-4 (68 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents 32 times, and went 17-13-2 (36 points).

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 46-28-8 record this season and are 9-8-17 in games that have needed overtime.

In the 28 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 36 points.

This season the Kraken scored just one goal in 12 games and they've earned two points (0-10-2) in those contests.

Seattle has four points (1-10-2) when scoring two goals this season.

The Kraken have earned 96 points in their 56 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Seattle has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 30 games has a record of 20-7-3 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 33-18-4 (70 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 26 games. The Kraken finished 12-11-3 in those contests (27 points).

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 8th 33.2 Shots 30.5 20th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 6th 24.5% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 17th 79% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT

TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.