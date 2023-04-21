Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mariners - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (batting .273 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and seven RBI), battle starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He racked up three extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a home run and five RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .274 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.
- Edman has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 18 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.8% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Edman has driven in a run in three games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six of 18 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|5
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
- Kirby (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.78 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.78, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .299 batting average against him.
