On Friday, Paul Goldschmidt (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.439) this season, fueled by 21 hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 26th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
  • In 14 of 18 games this season (77.8%) Goldschmidt has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (38.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 18 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Goldschmidt has driven in a run in seven games this year (38.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 50.0% of his games this season (nine of 18), he has scored, and in three of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 6
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.70).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Kirby (1-1) takes the mound for the Mariners in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.78 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.78, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .299 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.