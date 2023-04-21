Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mariners - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in his most recent game, Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Seattle Mariners (who will start George Kirby) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game, he collected four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) against the Diamondbacks.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman has 18 hits, which is tops among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .316 with nine extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- In 76.5% of his 17 games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 23.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 17), and 7.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 52.9% of his games this season, Gorman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 29.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once five times this year (29.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|5
|10 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 13 home runs (0.7 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- The Mariners are sending Kirby (1-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.78 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 3.78 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .299 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.