When the Seattle Mariners (8-11) and St. Louis Cardinals (8-11) match up in the series opener at T-Mobile Park on Friday, April 21, George Kirby will get the nod for the Mariners, while the Cardinals will send Steven Matz to the mound. The game will start at 10:10 PM ET.

The Cardinals are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Mariners (-135). An 8-run total has been set for the game.

Cardinals vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (1-1, 3.78 ERA) vs Matz - STL (0-2, 6.48 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won six out of the 14 games, or 42.9%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Mariners have a 4-7 record (winning only 36.4% of their games).

Seattle has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 4-4 record over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in four games this season and have come away with the win one time (25%) in those contests.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Cardinals are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 2nd Win NL Central +190 - 2nd

