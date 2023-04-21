How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Ty France and the Seattle Mariners hit the field on Friday at T-Mobile Park against Steven Matz, who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals' 23 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.
- St. Louis ranks fifth in the majors with a .439 team slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals have a team batting average of .273 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.
- St. Louis has scored 91 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .353.
- The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.
- St. Louis has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.
- St. Louis has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.66) in the majors this season.
- The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.482 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals' Matz (0-2) will make his fourth start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- Matz has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/15/2023
|Pirates
|L 6-3
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Roansy Contreras
|4/16/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-4
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Mitch Keller
|4/17/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-3
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Merrill Kelly
|4/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-7
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Drey Jameson
|4/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 14-5
|Home
|Jake Woodford
|Madison Bumgarner
|4/21/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|George Kirby
|4/22/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Luis Castillo
|4/23/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Chris Flexen
|4/24/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Alex Cobb
|4/25/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Jake Woodford
|Sean Manaea
|4/26/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Anthony DeSclafani
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.