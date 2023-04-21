Julio Rodriguez and Nolan Gorman will be among the stars on display when the Seattle Mariners play the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Cardinals have +110 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8 runs for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -135 +110 8 -110 -110 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Cardinals have not covered the runline in any of their last 10 matchups (one of those games had a spread). In five games in a row, St. Louis and its opponent have gone above the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers being 8.8 runs.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been victorious in one of the four contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 1-2 when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

St. Louis and its opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of its 19 opportunities.

The Cardinals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-8 3-3 5-4 3-7 5-10 3-1

