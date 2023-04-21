Brendan Donovan -- batting .270 with three doubles and three walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on April 21 at 10:10 PM ET.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan is hitting .270 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Donovan enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .375.
  • Donovan has picked up a hit in 12 of 17 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • In 17 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Donovan has driven in a run in three games this year (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (41.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 5
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.70 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 13 home runs (0.7 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.78 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.78, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .299 against him.
