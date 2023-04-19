Willson Contreras -- 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Madison Bumgarner on the mound, on April 19 at 1:15 PM ET.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has four doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .237.

Contreras has gotten a hit in nine of 17 games this year (52.9%), with multiple hits on five occasions (29.4%).

He has hit a home run in one of 17 games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season, Contreras has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of 17 games (29.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

