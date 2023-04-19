Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Tyler O'Neill and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Madison Bumgarner) at 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is hitting .278 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- O'Neill has recorded a hit in 11 of 17 games this year (64.7%), including four multi-hit games (23.5%).
- In 17 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- O'Neill has driven in a run in three games this year (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In six games this year (35.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.53 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bumgarner gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.90 ERA and eight strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.90, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .321 against him.
