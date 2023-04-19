After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Madison Bumgarner) at 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is hitting .241 with a double, a home run and eight walks.
  • Edman has gotten a hit in nine of 17 games this season (52.9%), with at least two hits on four occasions (23.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Edman has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (29.4%), including one multi-run game.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 5
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Bumgarner makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.90 ERA and eight strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Tuesday -- the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.90, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .321 against him.
