On Wednesday, Taylor Motter (coming off going 0-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Madison Bumgarner. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Taylor Motter At The Plate

  • Motter has two doubles and two walks while batting .188.
  • In three of six games this year, Motter got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not homered in his six games this season.
  • Motter has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Bumgarner (0-2) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 7.90 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Tuesday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering hits.
  • The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.90, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .321 against him.
