On Wednesday, Dylan Carlson (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Madison Bumgarner. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

  • Carlson is batting .212 with two doubles and three walks.
  • In five of 12 games this season, Carlson has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Carlson has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored in four games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 2
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 26 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Bumgarner (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He has a 7.90 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering hits.
  • The 33-year-old has an ERA of 7.90, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .321 batting average against him.
