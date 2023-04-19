Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Dylan Carlson (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Madison Bumgarner. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is batting .212 with two doubles and three walks.
- In five of 12 games this season, Carlson has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Carlson has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored in four games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|2
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 26 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Bumgarner (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He has a 7.90 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 7.90, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .321 batting average against him.
