Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (hitting .256 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, seven walks and six RBI), battle starter Drey Jameson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .452 this season while batting .322 with 13 walks and 10 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 74th in the league in slugging.
- In 81.3% of his 16 games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- In six games this season (37.5%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.4 per game).
- Jameson (2-0) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw four scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.