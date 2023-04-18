After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Drey Jameson) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate (2022)

Nootbaar hit .228 with 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 52 walks.

Nootbaar got a hit in 48.2% of his 110 games last season, with multiple hits in 10.9% of those games.

He homered in 12.7% of his games last year (14 of 110), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Nootbaar drove in a run in 28 of 110 games last season (25.5%), including nine occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.2%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.

In 41 of 110 games last year (37.3%) he touched home plate, and in 10 of those games (9.1%) he scored two or more runs.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 47 GP 52 .184 AVG .266 .271 OBP .399 .346 SLG .539 10 XBH 23 6 HR 8 16 RBI 24 35/16 K/BB 36/36 1 SB 3 Home Away 53 GP 57 22 (41.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (54.4%) 4 (7.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (14.0%) 15 (28.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (45.6%) 6 (11.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (14.0%) 11 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (29.8%)

