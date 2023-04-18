After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Dylan Carlson and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Drey Jameson) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson

Drey Jameson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is batting .207 with a double and two walks.

Carlson has had a base hit in four of 11 games this season, and multiple hits once.

In 11 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Carlson has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in four of 11 games so far this year.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 2 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings