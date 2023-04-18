In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics will be looking for a win against Atlanta Hawks.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +535 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are giving up 111.4 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA.

The Hawks have a +24 scoring differential, putting up 118.4 points per game (third in league) and conceding 118.1 (25th in NBA).

The teams combine to score 236.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 229.5 points per game, one fewer point than this contest's over/under.

Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 record against the spread this season.

Atlanta has won 35 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 47 times.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jayson Tatum 30.5 -110 25.0 Jayson Tatum 30.5 -110 30.1 Jaylen Brown 27.5 -105 29.0 Jaylen Brown 27.5 -105 26.6 Derrick White 15.5 -105 24.0

