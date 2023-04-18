On Tuesday, Brendan Donovan (coming off going 1-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Drey Jameson. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan has three doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .270.
  • Donovan enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .381.
  • Donovan has gotten a hit in 12 of 16 games this year (75.0%), with multiple hits on three occasions (18.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Donovan has driven in a run in three games this season (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (43.8%), including three games with multiple runs (18.8%).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 5
9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.38 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (23 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Jameson (2-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed four scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
