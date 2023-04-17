Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Tyler O'Neill, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .255.
- O'Neill has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 15 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- O'Neill has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.47).
- The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.11 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- The 34-year-old has put up a 4.11 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .196 to opposing hitters.
