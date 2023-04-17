Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.452) this season, fueled by 19 hits.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is 75th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 13 of 16 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has hit a home run in one of 16 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Goldschmidt has driven in a run in six games this season (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 16 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
- The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.11 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up one hit.
- The 34-year-old has amassed a 4.11 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .196 to opposing hitters.
