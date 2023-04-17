How to Watch the NBA on Monday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today's NBA Playoff schedule has two exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Brooklyn Nets playing the Philadelphia 76ers.
Catch live NBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!
Today's NBA Games
The Philadelphia 76ers face the Brooklyn Nets
The Nets look to pull off a road win at the 76ers on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHI Record: 54-28
- BKN Record: 45-37
- PHI Stats: 115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (third)
- BKN Stats: 113.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG)
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (20.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHI -10
- PHI Odds to Win: -512
- BKN Odds to Win: +386
- Total: 213 points
The Sacramento Kings play host to the Golden State Warriors
The Warriors take to the home court of the Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SAC Record: 48-34
- GS Record: 44-38
- SAC Stats: 120.7 PPG (first in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)
- GS Stats: 118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st)
Players to Watch
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.1 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.3 APG)
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: GS -1
- GS Odds to Win: -122
- SAC Odds to Win: +102
- Total: 239.5 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.