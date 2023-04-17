Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field on Monday at Busch Stadium against Jack Flaherty, who is the named starter for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is set for 7:45 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 14th in MLB action with 17 total home runs.

St. Louis' .419 slugging percentage is ninth-best in baseball.

The Cardinals have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.274).

St. Louis ranks 22nd in runs scored with 67 (4.2 per game).

The Cardinals rank fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .347.

The Cardinals' 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 12th in MLB.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.

St. Louis has a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals have the fifth-highest WHIP in the majors (1.497).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Flaherty (1-1 with a 1.76 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

Flaherty will try to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.0 innings per outing.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/12/2023 Rockies W 7-4 Away Jack Flaherty José Ureña 4/13/2023 Pirates L 5-0 Home Jordan Montgomery Vince Velásquez 4/14/2023 Pirates W 3-0 Home Jake Woodford Johan Oviedo 4/15/2023 Pirates L 6-3 Home Steven Matz Roansy Contreras 4/16/2023 Pirates W 5-4 Home Miles Mikolas Mitch Keller 4/17/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jack Flaherty Merrill Kelly 4/18/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jordan Montgomery Drey Jameson 4/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jake Woodford Madison Bumgarner 4/21/2023 Mariners - Away Steven Matz George Kirby 4/22/2023 Mariners - Away Miles Mikolas Luis Castillo 4/23/2023 Mariners - Away Jack Flaherty Chris Flexen

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.