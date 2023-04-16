Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Willson Contreras (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .174 with a double and five walks.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in six of 14 games this year (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 14 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Contreras has had an RBI in three games this year.
- In three of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.33).
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.57 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (3.57), 59th in WHIP (1.358), and 14th in K/9 (11.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
