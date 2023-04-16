How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Lakers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 1
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers face off in the opening round, with Game 1 next to come.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Lakers.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ABC
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- This season, the Grizzlies have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Lakers' opponents have hit.
- In games Memphis shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 35-10 overall.
- The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
- The 116.9 points per game the Grizzlies record are only 0.3 more points than the Lakers give up (116.6).
- Memphis has a 34-7 record when putting up more than 116.6 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies average 119.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 114 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.8 points per contest.
- Memphis surrenders 109.2 points per game in home games this season, compared to 116.8 away from home.
- When playing at home, the Grizzlies are draining 0.6 more three-pointers per game (12.3) than on the road (11.7). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to when playing on the road (34.9%).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Steven Adams
|Out
|Knee
|Brandon Clarke
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|Jake LaRavia
|Out
|Calf
